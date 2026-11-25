[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Super Junior’s Shindong is making headlines for his dramatically changed appearance.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel Channel Fullmoon released a preview titled “Great Escape: Egg Horror Story.”

The video, set to be released on the 27th, shows the members of “Great Escape: Urban Legends” getting trapped in the Egg Is Coming headquarters. They are said to be able to escape with a promotional banner only if they succeed at the games presented by producer Na Young-seok. Amid a series of bizarre wrong answers, the changed appearance of Shindong, the brains of “Great Escape,” caught viewers’ attention. Shindong, who had successfully lost 25 kg through dieting, drew attention with his even slimmer appearance. His dramatic transformation, sharper jawline and slimmer figure drew admiration. He appears to be continuing to work on managing his weight even after losing 25 kg.

Shindong appeared on “Salon Drip” on the 10th and spoke candidly about his weight-loss journey. “I started at 106 kg, and now I’m 80 kg. I lost 25 kg, but I lost 37 kg once before. That got mixed up with an article from back then, and someone brought it up and said I’d lost 37 kg. Please correct that. It was 25 kg,” he said.

Asked about his weight-loss method, he said, “A lot of people ask how I lost weight, and I tell them I got injections. I got help from a hospital. It’s so convenient and so good—why wouldn’t you do it?” He added, “Wegovy didn’t work for me, but I got help from Mounjaro. Wegovy beat the ‘rough patch’ in my stomach—my stomach never hit a rough patch,” jokingly drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.