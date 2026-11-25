[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] As rapper Yang Hong-won and former model Won Hyeon-ju announced their divorce, A, who first raised suspicions of an affair involving the two, shared an update.

On the 24th, A posted a photo to a personal account. It showed A standing at a construction site wearing a hard hat and work clothes. The photo also bore the caption, “Making money isn’t easy,” which caught people’s attention.

Coincidentally, the day the photo was posted was also the day Won Hyeon-ju personally announced her divorce from Yang Hong-won. On her personal account, Won said, “We have reached an amicable agreement, and the divorce proceedings are now almost complete.” She added that personal circumstances made it difficult to disclose specific details and said she intended to continue with her daily life as usual.

Yang Hong-won first came under suspicion of an affair after A’s claims surfaced on the 23rd of last month. A alleged that Yang had gone to a motel with another woman just five days after his wedding. At the time, the two were a couple who had been dating for about eight years and already had a daughter, making the revelation all the more startling.

As the controversy grew, Yang Hong-won’s agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had accompanied the woman to the motel but denied that there had been an inappropriate relationship. The agency said, “There was no intimate activity whatsoever in the room,” and explained that Yang fell asleep shortly after entering it.

A later partially backtracked on the original claims. A confirmed that Yang and the woman had entered the motel but said A had not personally seen whether any intimate activity took place, adding, “Honestly, I don’t know if it was an affair. I didn’t see them having an affair.”

A also explained that the disclosure stemmed from an incident in which feelings were hurt when A tried to borrow 300,000 won from Yang at the time. Meanwhile, the woman who accompanied Yang to the motel filed a complaint against A, accusing A of blackmail, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through false statements, and began legal proceedings.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju had been dating since 2017 and registered their marriage in 2023. They welcomed a daughter in November 2024 and held a belated wedding ceremony on the 18th of last month, but announced their divorce about a month later.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.