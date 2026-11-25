[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Influencer Ottomom (Oh Tae-hwa) remained composed in the face of malicious comments disparaging her appearance after childbirth.

On the 25th, Ottomom shared a video with the caption, “OO(?)—yeah, it’s okay. I have a family who loves me even when I look like this.”

In the video, Ottomom stood in front of the camera with her second child in a baby carrier. She then zoomed in on a comment left by a troll and gestured as if reading it.

The troll bluntly disparaged her changed appearance after childbirth, writing, “Sure enough, now that you’ve had a child, your body isn’t even pretty—it’s disgusting. I can’t stand the sight of XX. You’re just an auntie now.”

But Ottomom laughed brightly and danced cheerfully, as if she didn’t care. She later shared a moment of herself warmly embracing her husband from her second marriage, showing a confident attitude unshaken by the hateful comments.

Meanwhile, Ottomom has been raising her son on her own since divorcing her former husband. She remarried a man she had been dating last year and gave birth to her second child this year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.