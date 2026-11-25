[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Hye-soo drew admiration with her meticulous self-care.

On the 25th, Kim Hye-soo shared several photos showing glimpses of her recent life on social media, without adding a particular caption.

In the photos, Kim Hye-soo is focused on underwater running, wearing a headscarf and a form-fitting full-body swimsuit. She draws attention as she concentrates on exercising underwater and keeps moving. Her bright smile, even during a strenuous workout, is especially admirable.

Underwater running is a form of exercise that uses water resistance to enhance the workout. In the photos, Kim Hye-soo appears to be enjoying her exercise with a relaxed expression, yet approaches it more seriously than anyone. Her diligence stands out as she keeps up her self-care despite a busy daily life filled with acting projects.

Kim Hye-soo’s meticulous self-care is well known among her fellow actors. Actor Jihoon Kim previously made headlines when he shared an anecdote about being amazed by her exceptional figure.

Jihoon Kim, who appeared alongside her in Coupang Play’s The Affair Was Just the Beginning, shared what surprised him while working with Kim Hye-soo at the time. He began, “What really surprised me was that Hye-soo eats a lot.”

He went on, “I was so surprised. You can see her silhouette in lingerie in the drama, right? She has no belly at all,” expressing amazement at Kim Hye-soo’s flawless figure. He was struck by how she maintained a figure without an ounce of excess fat despite having a substantial appetite.

Actor Kim Jae-chul, who heard this, also added, “It made me think of Madam Jeong, the character in the film Tazza: The High Rollers,” sharing their admiration for Kim Hye-soo’s exceptional figure and aura.

Kim Hye-soo’s self-care, which has impressed even her fellow actors, appears to stem from regular exercise and disciplined lifestyle habits. Fans’ interest in her continues as she shares glimpses of her daily routine, including her enjoyment of underwater running, and demonstrates her unwavering commitment to self-care.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo has confirmed the new tvN drama The Second Signal as her next project and is set to return to the small screen, reuniting with Lee Je-hoon and Cho Jin-woong once again after their previous project.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.