[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Oh Ha-young apologized for a serious slip of the tongue on 'Knowing Bros.'

Sean, Oh Ha-young, Kang Jae-jun and Dayoung appeared on JTBC's 'Knowing Bros,' which aired on the 21st.

In a quiz where contestants had to guess which of Sean's statements was a lie, he gave them these claims: 'I was accepted to MIT's School of Engineering but gave it up to pursue my dream of becoming a singer'; 'I completed a 10-kilometer race with four siblings in a stroller'; and 'I cycled 430 kilometers from Busan to Seoul and completed the journey without an overnight stop.'

Oh Ha-young asked, "Is there a stroller that can carry four people?" Sean explained, "I pulled two behind me and pushed two in front." Oh Ha-young then slipped up, asking, "Wouldn't the babies get hurt if the stroller caught on even a rock? Didn't senior Hye-young Lee say anything?" Sean's wife is named Jung Hye-young, not Lee Hye-young.

It was just a simple name mix-up, but since Lee Sang-min's ex-wife was Lee Hye-young, the cast members belatedly realized what had happened and began murmuring. Lee Soo-geun joked, "There's only one person senior Hye-young Lee has ever said anything to," while Lee Sang-min said nothing.

Seo Jang-hoon told Oh Ha-young, "This isn't something to apologize for just because you got the surname wrong. There's another, bigger problem." Kang Ho-dong also urged her, "Let's start by making a proper apology." Oh Ha-young said, "I'm sorry," and apologized to Sean and Lee Sang-min, bowing at a 90-degree angle. Kang Ho-dong then made everyone laugh by saying, "She got one surname wrong, but the fallout is huge."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.