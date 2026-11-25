Photo source: Shindong’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Shindong showed off his witty banter as he shared his thoughts on the end of Netflix’s variety show “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again.”

On the 25th, Shindong posted on his social media, “‘The Devil’s Plan 3’ is over. I was sent into exile after just two days,” adding, “I was really betrayed by someone I trusted, but watching it on the show, I could see why I fell for it.”

“Trying to hold my own among people with incredible skills was much more fun than I expected,” he continued. “Thank you to everyone who watched. Is there anything you’re curious about? Leave it in the comments and I’ll answer everything I can, as far as I know,” he said, greeting viewers.

Photo source: Shindong’s Instagram

Shindong was betrayed by Jung Won-young, with whom he had grown close and built trust early in the show, and was sent to the exile zone after just two days. It happened when Jung Won-young named Shindong as a target for elimination in order to carry out a secret mission. After learning of the betrayal, Shindong expressed his disappointment to Jung Won-young but accepted the situation with a smile rather than reacting emotionally. He later continued competing in the exile zone, and in the final episode, he even showed magnanimity toward Jung Won-young, who had eliminated him.

In the finale of “The Devil’s Plan 3,” which ended with the release of its final episode on the 24th, Hyeon Gyeong-ryeol defeated Jang Dong-min to win the competition and claim the 200 million won prize.

Meanwhile, Shindong is also drawing attention for his current appearance, which has changed so much since the program was filmed that he is almost unrecognizable. He recently revealed that he had lost about 25 kilograms through dieting, going from 106 kilograms to 80, and showed off a much slimmer look.

Shindong is set to show another side of himself in TVING’s original series “Great Escape: Urban Legends,” which will be released on December 2.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.