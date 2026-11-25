Photo: Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Yeong-rok] Won Hyeon-ju, who announced her divorce from rapper Yang Hong-won, made a pointed move. Instead of explaining her position at length herself, she tagged a lawyer’s video. Netizens have been flocking to the video to leave comments in a kind of “pilgrimage to a holy site” after hearing the lawyer’s emphatic remarks.

Attorney Jung Seong-won of DH Law Firm recently posted a video on his social media titled “Does going into a motel count as adultery even if you do nothing?” The video drew even more attention after Won Hyeon-ju tagged it in the official statement she posted on her social media.

In the video, Attorney Jung was asked, “I went into a motel after drinking with a woman. Would it count as adultery even if nothing happened?”

His answer was emphatic. Attorney Jung stressed, “Of course it would count as adultery. Absolutely not. The judge isn’t an idiot...” and added, “Under current court practice, just entering a lodging establishment is considered adultery, even if nothing happened. That kind of excuse won’t hold up.”

Comments such as “This really is about Yang Hong-won,” “I came here after seeing Won Hyeon-ju’s Instagram,” and “This is a shot at Yang Hong-won” have been pouring in on the video. Since Won Hyeon-ju directly tagged it in her divorce announcement, netizens’ attention is now firmly focused on it.

However, the explanation in the video is a lawyer’s general discussion of the law; whether actual infidelity took place may depend on the specific facts and evidence.

Photo: Screenshot from a social media video by Attorney Jung Seong-won

Earlier, on the 24th, Won Hyeon-ju announced her divorce from Yang Hong-won through her social media. She said, “We have now reached an amicable agreement and have almost completed the divorce proceedings,” adding, “I’ll continue to go about my daily life as usual and share updates from time to time.”

The couple’s relationship goes back to 2017. Yang Hong-won rose to prominence after winning season one of Mnet’s High School Rapper, which aired that year, and around the same time began dating beauty influencer Won Hyeon-ju. After registering their marriage in 2023, the couple welcomed a daughter, Lua, in November the following year. On October 18 this year, they finally held a wedding ceremony, three years after registering their marriage. They also recently drew attention by sharing glimpses of their parenting life through the YouTube channel Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.

But before the wedding glow had even faded, rumors of a breakup emerged. Allegations that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with another woman just five days after the wedding prompted suspicions of infidelity.

The controversy grew further when past remarks by Yang Hong-won were brought back into the spotlight. He had said, “(Won) Hyeon-ju, I love you. I still feel like I’m going into the Inus Motel in Cheonho-dong.”

Yang Hong-won’s agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had gone to the motel with the woman but denied the infidelity allegations, saying there had been no displays of affection in the room. The two later unfollowed each other on social media and removed photos related to their wedding, among other signs of a troubling change in their relationship.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyeon-ju have now gone their separate ways, just over a month after their wedding. Neither has offered much comment on the specific reasons for the divorce or their plans for raising their child going forward.

Reporter Kim Yeong-rok, lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.