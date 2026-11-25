[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Producer-director Jeong Chul-min, who directed SBS’s Running Man and tvN’s Sixth Sense, among other shows, faces a requested fine of 7 million won on a charge of indecently assaulting a junior producer. Jeong and the junior producer who alleges they were victimized both tearfully pleaded in court for the CCTV footage to be reviewed again.

On the 25th, according to EDAILY and other outlets, prosecutors asked the court to impose a fine of 7 million won at the previous day’s final hearing on Jeong’s charge of indecent assault. The hearing was held at the Seoul Western District Court before Judge Kim Soo-kyung of Criminal Division 4, a single-judge court.

Jeong is accused of making unwanted physical contact with junior producer A, including putting an arm around A’s shoulder and massaging the back of A’s neck after a work dinner in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, in August last year. The two were then co-directing tvN’s Sixth Sense: City Tour 2.

At the final hearing, the two sides’ accounts diverged sharply over CCTV footage showing what happened at the time of the incident.

Jeong’s lawyer acknowledged that some physical contact had occurred but argued that it was a response to contact initiated by A and was within a mutually accepted level of contact. The lawyer also noted that the footage showed the two looking at a cellphone together but did not show them touching foreheads, and said A’s account lacked consistency.

In his closing statement, Jeong also denied the charge, saying, “The claim that I touched and molested A unilaterally is not true.” He stressed that A’s departure from the program was the result of accumulated work-related conflicts among team members, not a retaliatory measure.

Jeong spoke through tears about the related reports continuing to appear while his face and real name were made public, saying, “My mother and wife have both fallen apart.” He said he hoped the truth would come out, if only for the sake of his family and colleagues who had trusted him, and pleaded for an acquittal.

A’s side, however, directly refuted Jeong’s claims. A’s lawyer asked, “Is physical contact how you express gratitude for work-related matters?” and argued that A had been unable to take charge of directing a program since the incident.

A’s side also protested the sentence sought by prosecutors, saying, “I couldn’t believe my ears,” and asking, “Is this really a case where the harm is worth 7 million won?”

A also tearfully asked the court to review the footage again, saying it showed A pushing Jeong away and moving away from the scene.

On December 31 last year, police acknowledged that physical contact had occurred but decided not to refer the case to prosecutors, finding insufficient evidence to prove the indecent assault charge.

But after A filed an objection, the case entered a new phase. During a supplementary investigation, prosecutors obtained additional CCTV footage from near the scene that had not been secured during the police investigation. Based on the footage, they indicted Jeong without detention this past February.

Jeong is a star variety-show producer-director who built a longstanding relationship with Yoo Jae-suk while directing SBS’s Running Man and Village Survival, the Eight, among other shows. He later moved to CJ ENM and went on to launch the Sixth Sense series, reuniting with Yoo.

He is currently working as a chief producer (CP) on tvN’s Sixth Sense: B-Side, which has been airing since September. Following a drunk-driving controversy involving cast member Go Kyung-pyo, the trial over an indecent assault charge against a member of the directing team has added to the pressure surrounding the program.

The first-instance verdict in Jeong’s case will be delivered next year on January 15 at 2:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.