Photo credit: X

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Japanese actress and DJ Mao Hamasaki, 33, who appeared in the film High Society, claimed that her jewelry and wristwatch were stolen on a plane.

Earlier, after performing at a club in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, Hamasaki attended a private party on the night of October 31. She collapsed after drinking a beverage, showing unusual symptoms including convulsions. The drink reportedly tested positive for a total of four drug substances, including cocaine and MDMA, a synthetic drug.

According to Japanese media outlets including Tokyo Sports, Hamasaki wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on the night of the 24th, “I boarded a flight from Haneda Airport to Hong Kong this morning,” and claimed that it appeared her belongings had been stolen on board.

She explained that when she boarded, she put her bag in the overhead bin and fell asleep because it was an early-morning flight. She said that later, while checking her belongings, she realized that the entire case containing her accessories was gone. She also said that a wristwatch she had put in another pocket of her bag was missing.

Hamasaki said she reported it to the police, saying, “I think it was stolen,” but was told it would be difficult to find the items because there were no surveillance cameras in the cabin. She went on to question, “Similar things seem to happen often, so why aren’t cameras installed in the cabin?”

The jewelry and watch she lost were reportedly worth about 30 million won.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.