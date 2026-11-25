[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kwon Oh-joong’s son, Kwon Hyuk-jun (29), has shared another piece of happy news as he continues to live with an ultra-rare disease and has grown into a full-fledged painter.

On the 24th, several photos were posted on the social media accounts of Kwon Hyuk-jun and his mother, Eom Yun-gyeong, along with the message, “Two paintings by artist Kwon Hyuk-jun have found good homes. Thank you, collectors.”

They went on to express their gratitude to those who bought the works, saying, “We hope that artist Kwon Hyuk-jun’s warm comfort and joy will be with you there, too.”

The released photos showed Kwon Hyuk-jun smiling beside one of his works. The paintings, notable for their vivid colors and free-flowing brushwork, caught people’s attention with “Sold” signs indicating that they had been sold.

People online offered their support in comments such as, “Congratulations, artist,” “Your work is so wonderful,” and “Bravo.”

Kwon Hyuk-jun has been holding a solo exhibition at Geukdong Gallery in Mapo-gu, Seoul, since the 16th. A family exhibition, “The Grace of Walking Together, Kwon Hyuk-jun’s Happy Memories,” featuring his father, Kwon Oh-joong, and his mother, Eom Yun-gyeong, is also underway. The exhibitions will run through December 18.

In particular, Kwon Hyuk-jun has a condition related to MICU1, an ultra-rare disease said to affect about 15 people worldwide and just one patient in Korea. Kwon Oh-joong has previously said that the condition was first identified in 2014, and that the family did not learn the exact diagnosis until 2018. He also revealed that there is no clearly established treatment and that his son had been a victim of school violence during his school years, prompting widespread sympathy.

However, after graduating from university in 2023, Kwon Hyuk-jun took up art and forged his own path. Starting with an exhibition at Seoul Arts Center, he was also invited to overseas exhibitions, including in Seattle and New York in the United States. Last May, he sold two works at Art Fair Daegu. Last month, he was honored with an award as a Western-style painter at the “2026 Korea Entertainment Awards” ceremony.

Kwon Oh-joong also recently published his first essay, “So That Pain Does Not End as Pain,” expressing his deep affection for his son. The essay’s cover also features a work painted by Kwon Hyuk-jun himself.

In a recent media interview, Kwon Oh-joong also expressed how moved he felt that his son had moved beyond being known as an actor’s son and become an artist under his own name.

Kwon Oh-joong married Eom Yun-gyeong, who is six years his senior, in 1996, and welcomed their son, Hyuk-jun, the following year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.