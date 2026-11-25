[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Jo Mina, a member of the group Jewelry, opened up about how, after paying off her father's debt, she also came to be responsible for her ex-husband's debt.

On the 24th, Jo Mina shared various stories on the YouTube channel Yeoseong Dong-a, from her past career in entertainment to how she came to work as an insurance agent.

Asked what she would like to say to herself during her time with Jewelry, Jo Mina recalled, “I was very innocent back then, and I was hurt a lot. Because I cared so much, there were many things that disappointed me.” She added, “Having lived through it, I realize the present is the most beautiful. The past is something we can’t go back to anyway, and the future hasn’t arrived yet, so I’d want to tell myself to enjoy the present.”

Jo Mina confessed that even now, in her 40s, she continues to carry various responsibilities for those around her. “If the young Jo Mina saw me now, I think she would tell me, ‘I hope you live for yourself now.’ Even past the age of 40, I am still living a life of continually taking responsibility,” she said, adding, “Back then, I thought it would be over once I paid off my dad’s debt. Who knew I’d end up taking on my ex-husband’s debt? You never know what life will bring.”

Meanwhile, Jo Mina entered the entertainment industry as a child actress in 1995 and joined Jewelry in 2002. In 2020, she registered her marriage to a fitness center entrepreneur six years her senior, and gave birth to a son the following year. They divorced in 2022, two years into their marriage, and she is now raising her son on her own. In addition to working as an insurance agent, she is also a baking class instructor and tarot reader.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.