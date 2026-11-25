[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Seo In-young, who continues to maintain a slim figure, said she was upset that her face shape was no longer what it used to be.

A video titled “Seo In-young Fails to Turn Over a New Leaf!? A Wild Home Party Full of Shouting (Drinking, a Jacuzzi, and a Showdown of Past Revelations)” was released on the YouTube channel The Brian on the 25th.

Brian invited Seo In-young to his sprawling home in Pyeongtaek, where they chatted about various things. When Brian said he would make a comeback as Fly to the Sky with Hwanhee after eight years, Seo congratulated him, saying, “Oppa, you really haven’t aged.”

But Brian ruefully said, “My vocal cords have aged,” and Seo opened up about her concerns over her appearance: “My vocal cords haven’t aged, but my face has. My face has gotten fat.” Images of Seo In-young in her 20s released alongside this drew attention for her much slimmer face shape compared with today.

Seo In-young debuted with Jewelry in 2002 and made her mark in the Korean music industry. She has had a string of hits, including Jewelry songs “I Like You,” “Super Star” and “ONE MORE TIME,” as well as her solo tracks “Cinderella” and “Bad Woman.” She married a businessman in 2023 but divorced the following year, and will remarry this December to Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of content company NP, who is six years her senior.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.