[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Do-hyun was spotted at the airport a day after news broke of his breakup with Lim Ji-yeon.

On the 25th, fashion magazine Round Magazine posted a video on its official social media account with the caption, “Lee Do-hyun today, departing for the Philippines to attend the opening event for a Musinsa Standard store. Enjoy his sweet wave as he greets you.”

The video showed Lee Do-hyun at the airport, heading off to fulfill an overseas engagement. Wearing an all-black outfit—a black long coat paired with black trousers—he showed off his tall, well-proportioned frame and handsome looks.

Lee Do-hyun also made sure to give fans some warm fan service, smiling brightly and waving at the cameras pointed at him. Having been at the center of attention after news of his breakup with Lim Ji-yeon the previous day, he appeared focused on his work as he carried out his scheduled overseas engagement.

Earlier, on the 24th, Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon announced their breakup after dating publicly for about three years and seven months.

Lee Do-hyun’s agency, YH Entertainment, issued an official statement saying, “It is true that the two recently broke up. They have decided to support each other and remain good colleagues.”

Lim Ji-yeon’s agency, Artist Company, also confirmed the breakup, but said it was difficult to confirm the specific reason and timing, as these were matters of the actor’s private life.

The couple, who had a five-year age gap, met through the Netflix series The Glory and became romantically involved. After officially confirming their relationship in April 2023, they continued dating even during Lee Do-hyun’s military service.

In particular, after winning Best New Actor in the Film category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2024, Lee Do-hyun publicly expressed his affection, saying, “Thank you, Ji-yeon.” Reports of the two being spotted on golf course dates continued as recently as July this year, but they eventually went their separate ways.

Lee Do-hyun, who was discharged last May after completing his service in the Air Force military band, is awaiting the release of the Netflix series Grand Galaxy Hotel. He is also set to continue his active acting career, appearing in the drama Destroyer Emperor and the film Nambol, among other projects.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.