Jennifer Barreto, Puerto Rico’s representative who won the Miss Universe 2026 crown. EPA, AP/Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Jennifer Barreto, 27, representing Puerto Rico, claimed the crown at Miss Universe 2026.

According to CNN and other international media outlets, Barreto was named the overall winner at the 75th Miss Universe final, held on the 24th (local time) in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. She has worked as a social worker and is the mother of a 7-year-old daughter. She became the first married contestant with a child to win since Miss Universe lifted restrictions on married women and mothers competing. Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic was named first runner-up, and Clara Vegas of Venezuela was named second runner-up.

The final was conducted by narrowing down the contestants based on their preliminary judging scores. Thirty contestants took part in the swimsuit round, and 12 of them advanced to the evening gown round. The final five were asked questions by the judges on topics including the significance of the Miss Universe competition and the qualities needed by world leaders.

In response to a question about what value humanity must never lose as artificial intelligence (AI) technology rapidly advances, Barreto emphasized the importance of using technology responsibly. Speaking in Spanish, she answered, “The most important thing is to use artificial intelligence responsibly,” and added, “If artificial intelligence threatens our values, then they would not have been genuine values in the first place.” She went on to say, “Values are revealed through consistency between what we say and what we do.”

With Barreto’s win, Puerto Rico claimed its sixth Miss Universe crown overall. It ranks third in the all-time number of wins, behind the United States and Venezuela.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.