[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] TV personality Sayuri expressed concern for her son Zen after receiving an assessment indicating a high likelihood of adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

On the 25th, Sayuri shared a video on her YouTube channel showing her visiting a hospital to undergo an ADHD test.

That day, Sayuri explained why she decided to take the test, saying, “I’ve heard a lot of rumors that I have ADHD. Even my aunt who lives with me said I was 100% ADHD,” and, “I want to show for sure that I don’t have it.”

Sayuri told the specialist, “The way I act on TV is fake. I’m actually really quiet and don’t talk much. I’m very calm,” adding, “I can focus on things I like for as long as five hours, but I can’t last even 30 seconds with things I don’t like.”

However, the specialist explained that this, too, is one of the traits that can appear in people with ADHD, and Sayuri could not hide her bewilderment.

As she began the full battery of tests, Sayuri struggled even with the stress test, which required her to sit still and look at a screen for three minutes. She asked, “Have three minutes passed?” When told that not even half the time had passed, she lamented, “My stress level went up because I couldn’t close my eyes.”

After Sayuri completed a frontal lobe function test, a questionnaire, a concentration test and other assessments, the specialist told her, “Based on the results alone, the likelihood of ADHD did come out high.”

Sayuri admitted that she had been scatterbrained since childhood. “I had a lot of problems in kindergarten. I wasn’t good at studying either,” she said, adding, “I still lose things a lot. I spend about half my life looking for them.”

She also said that she sometimes puts off tasks she does not want to do and then tackles them all at once just before the deadline, or interrupts others when a conversation she is not interested in goes on.

The specialist said that, based on the combined results of the questionnaire, concentration test, frontal lobe function test and other assessments, the findings indicated a high likelihood of ADHD.

In response, Sayuri admitted, “I’ve had a lot of problems since way back. I was terrible at studying and can only date people I like,” adding, “I don’t think I could do any work other than being an entertainer. Even if I worked part-time, I’d be fired after a week.”

In particular, Sayuri raised the possibility that ADHD could be hereditary and voiced concern for her son Zen. She asked the specialist, “Is it hereditary?” and, “Then is there a high chance our son will have ADHD?”

The specialist said genetic factors play a role but that the condition does not necessarily appear in children, and recommended keeping an eye on the child’s behavior and seeking counseling if needed.

In the end, Sayuri decided to try medication. “Should I try taking it for a month? Let’s try it first and see if I get better,” she said, adding that she would share any changes later on.

Meanwhile, Sayuri received a sperm donation in Japan and gave birth to her son Zen in 2020. She is raising him alone as a single mother.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.