[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Tak Jae-hoon was startled by singer Gummy’s gaunt appearance and cracked a teasing joke.

A video featuring Gummy was released on the No Back Tak Jae-hoon YouTube channel on the 25th.

Asked how things were going, Gummy said, “My older daughter is seven, and my younger daughter is nine months old. I’m raising my lovely daughters while continuing to work.”

Tak Jae-hoon then showed a photo of Gummy, saying, “There are a lot of things about the recently posted photo that seem suspicious. The fans are really worried.” In the photo, Gummy looks noticeably gaunt, with a hollow-looking face. It was taken recently when she appeared on SBS PowerFM’s Cultwo Show, and her much more haggard appearance became a topic of discussion. Rumors that she was having health problems even surfaced at the time.

Gummy explained, “I took a commemorative photo after appearing on the radio. I had another music show recording afterward, so I wasn’t completely bare-faced. I had foundation on, but my eyeliner had smudged a bit.” Tak Jae-hoon kept teasing her with jokes: “You look like you just woke up in a coffin,” “You kind of look like Francesca,” and “Is that a wheelchair you’re sitting in? Is it really a chair?”

Tak Jae-hoon also joked, “Could it be that Jo Jung-suk has been keeping you confined since you gave birth to your second child?” Gummy replied, “I’m genuinely too busy for that. It’s true that it’s physically demanding, since I’m looking after two daughters and working constantly.”

She added with a laugh, “My husband is out a lot because he’s filming, but of course he helps with the childcare when he’s home. My husband is even more gaunt. When we run into each other, we say, ‘You’ve gotten so thin.’”

Gummy married actor Jo Jung-suk in 2018, and they have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.