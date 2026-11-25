[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji has begun making serious wedding preparations ahead of her marriage to her doctor boyfriend.

On the 25th, Maeng posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “We booked our wedding venue a little while ago. Thanks to my boyfriend, a capital-J planner, who quickly got everything sorted, I’m just nodding along beside him. I’m always grateful.”

The photos showed Maeng posing for affectionate couple shots with her future husband. The two linked arms and pressed their faces together, while he showed his affection by kissing her on the cheek.

Maeng also drew attention by sharing the wedding venue booking documents, which listed her future husband, Kim Do-hoon, alongside her birth name, Kim Ye-seul. She also shared a D-day countdown showing that 305 days remained until the wedding, expressing her excitement.

Maeng, who has been making smooth progress with the wedding preparations thanks to her future husband’s organized nature, did not forget to express her gratitude to her boyfriend. He responded to the post with a “Heart pounding” comment and a heart emoji.

Fellow celebrities and netizens who heard the news congratulated the couple on their future together, leaving comments such as “So happy for you,” “I’ll be waiting for the wedding invitation,” and “Congratulations!”

Meanwhile, Maeng, who was born in 1986, made her debut in 2013 as part of the 20th cohort of comedians hired through MBC’s open recruitment. She became known for her work as a reporter on MBC’s “Infinite Challenge” and has recently received many congratulations after announcing her upcoming marriage to her doctor boyfriend.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.