[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Shin Jang-mi has proven to be a hot star.

Shin Jang-mi received the Adult Contemporary Music Popularity Award at the 34th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards, held on the 24th at the Imperial Hall of Hotel Eliena in Gangnam District, Seoul.

Established in 1992, the Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards aim to improve the quality of Korean culture and arts and promote the development of cultural content. After receiving the EMN Rising Star Award in the adult contemporary music category at the 33rd ceremony, held last December, Shin Jang-mi went on to take home the Popularity Award trophy, demonstrating a rapid rise.

“Thanks to receiving the Rising Star Award here last year, I had the opportunity to have my singing ability recognized on variety shows. I’m grateful to receive the Popularity Award this year as well. Next year, I’ll dare to aim for the grand prize. I’ll work even harder in my broadcast activities from now on,” Shin Jang-mi said, vowing to keep pushing herself.

Shin Jang-mi made a dynamic showing, taking part in everything from the red-carpet and photo-wall events to a congratulatory performance of “Daldalhaeyo.”

On KBS2’s “Immortal Songs,” Shin Jang-mi fell while putting on a spectacular performance but sprang back up within 0.1 seconds and continued with the stage, earning the nickname “0.1-Second Spring-Up Unni.” Shin Jang-mi was also praised as a “mic earthquake” for belting out explosive high notes so powerful that her whole body trembled. The new song “Hahoe – Where Longing Remains,” released last month, departed from the dance trot Shin Jang-mi had previously performed and was praised as a heartrending, classic lyrical ballad.

The 34th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards will air on STN on December 5.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun | silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.