[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Seo In-young has revealed traces of her ex-husband in her home ahead of her remarriage in December.

On the 25th, a video titled “Seo In-young Sells Off Everything to Get Wedding Furnishings Before Getting Married (Ex-Husband’s Belongings, Free Giveaway)” was posted on the YouTube channel Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.

Seo In-young said, “I’m going to sell off everything in the house. I have to move anyway, so I want to erase the memories of the past. I’ll move into the newlywed home in February or March,” revealing that she would dispose of some household items ahead of her wedding.

She added that she was planning to sell the light fixture she had brought with her when she got divorced, mentioning that her ex-husband had bought it for her. The production crew responded, “Honestly, you should sell that.”

“Honestly, I wouldn’t be human if I took that with me. My ex-husband bought it for me. I kept it because I wanted it, because I had chosen it. I took only that with me when I got divorced. I carried it out in my arms,” she said candidly, drawing laughs.

The two light fixtures are from a high-end brand, and Seo In-young said she had bought them for 5 million won at the time. Their price has since fallen sharply, however, and she ultimately decided to list them on a secondhand marketplace for 350,000 won.

Seo In-young debuted as a member of Jewelry in 2002 and went on to make a name for herself in the music industry. She had a string of hits, including Jewelry songs “I Like You,” “Super Star” and “ONE MORE TIME,” as well as solo tracks “Cinderella” and “Bad Woman.” She married a businessman in 2023, but they divorced the following year. This coming December, she will remarry Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of content company NP, who is six years older than her.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.