The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Park Ji-hoon lights up the red carpet. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jaeman, pjm@sportschosun.com/2025.11.25/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Park Ji-hoon lights up the red carpet. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jaeman, pjm@sportschosun.com/2025.11.25/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.