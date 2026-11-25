The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Koo Kyo-hwan poses on the red carpet held before the ceremony. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook ()/2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan, who was nominated for both the Best Actor Award and Best Supporting Actor Award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, revealed an unexpected award wish.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, with a red-carpet event taking place before the ceremony.

Asked how he felt about being nominated for both the Best Actor Award and Best Supporting Actor Award, Koo Kyo-hwan said, “I’m so honored and happy.”

In particular, when asked, “If you could choose just one of the two, which award would you want to receive?”, Koo Kyo-hwan replied, “I really want to win the Popularity Award,” drawing laughter.

While in the running for two trophies—the Best Actor Award and Best Supporting Actor Award—he instead revealed his ambition to win the Popularity Award, showing off his characteristically witty way with words.

Koo Kyo-hwan was nominated for the Best Actor Award for the film Once We Were Us and for the Best Supporting Actor Award for Colony. Zo In-sung was also nominated in both categories for Hope and Possible Love, setting up fierce competition with Koo.

Attention is focused on whether Koo Kyo-hwan will be able to take home the acting award and also the Popular Star Award he hopes to win.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.