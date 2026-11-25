[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The group Brown Eyed Girls (JeA, Narsha, Miryo and Gain) has reunited as a full group for the first time in seven years. Gain, the youngest member, opened up about her candid and moving feelings ahead of her return after a long hiatus.

The first video on Brown Eyed Girls’ official YouTube channel, “Brown Eyed Girls Like Family,” which launched on the 25th, was released. It showed the four members gathering at JeA’s home for their first shoot.

It had been a full seven years since the members last appeared together as a complete group in front of the cameras, following their album promotions in 2019.

Gain, who appeared last that day, caught everyone’s attention by arriving fully made up in her trademark heavy smoky makeup, unlike the other members, who were dressed casually.

Tense and speaking in a trembling voice, Gain moved the older members when she confessed, “Since I’m coming back after such a long time, I was afraid people wouldn’t know it was me or that they’d forgotten all about me, so I deliberately dressed up,” adding, “I was being polite.”

Gain, who had spent about four years in self-reflection and on hiatus, also candidly shared how she had been feeling during that time.

“When I was busy working in the past, my wish was to be able to go freely to crowded places. But after actually taking four years off, I found that I really wanted to be an entertainer,” she said. “I spent that time hoping the day people would recognize me on the street would come soon.” She added, “I’ve always felt uncomfortable with my private life being exposed, but I feel most at ease and most like myself when I’m with the older members,” explaining that this was what prompted her to come up with the idea of making a YouTube channel featuring the full group.

A lighthearted round of revelations and a lavish gift followed.

The members confirmed their spicy single status, saying, “None of the four of us has a boyfriend right now,” and drew laughs by making a bold pledge: “If the YouTube channel doesn’t do well, let’s break up.”

JeA also added a heartwarming touch by surprising Gain, who had devised the full-group comeback plan while talking with her for an hour at a time despite their busy schedules, with a pair of fur-lined shoes from luxury brand C. “I hope Gain, who suffers from cold hands and feet, can wear them to keep warm in winter,” JeA said.

Brown Eyed Girls, marking the 20th anniversary of their debut, also hinted at special plans for their fans.

The members raised expectations, saying, “We’d always been frozen, then thawed out after seven years. Now we’ll be able to meet fans every week through YouTube,” and adding, “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, we’re also preparing an offline fan meeting where we can meet fans in person.”

Brown Eyed Girls debuted in 2006 and earned affection as a one-of-a-kind girl group, releasing numerous hit songs including “Abracadabra,” “Sixth Sense” and “L.O.V.E.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.