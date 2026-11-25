[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Hong Yoon-hwa revealed a special gift she received from her husband, Kim Min-ki.

On the 25th, a video titled “Why do I feel like I’ll be recommending this menu forever? I guess it must be forever~ Food Bless You returns with Hong Yoon-hwa” was released on VIVO TV’s YouTube channel.

Hong Yoon-hwa shared an update on her busy life running an odeng bar, saying, “I’ve been working hard and keeping busy. I’m grateful that so many people come by.” Kim Sook said, “The odeng bar is doing so well,” and Song Eun-i, noting that business was going well, said, “I came in wearing a piece of gold on my left hand,” drawing attention to Hong Yoon-hwa’s gold bracelet.

Kim Sook said that a gold bracelet was a symbol of success, adding, “A business owner whose business is really thriving is wearing exactly that.” Hong Yoon-hwa revealed that Kim Min-ki had given her the bracelet, saying, “It’s the bracelet of my dreams. I always wanted one while running a shop.”

“There’s a tearjerker story behind it. That gold is a little different,” Kim Sook said, explaining that when Hong Yoon-hwa bought the bracelet, gold prices had climbed to a record 930,000 won per don. Hong Yoon-hwa, who bought 10 don of gold, expressed regret, saying, “I could cry. At today’s prices, gold had fallen to 670,000 won per don.”

Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki married in 2018 and opened an odeng bar in Seoul’s Mapo-gu district last year, which they continue to run.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.