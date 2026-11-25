[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Interior designer Jasson recounted how, out of special consideration for his wife, Hong Hyun-hee, he completely changed his lifestyle after getting married.

On the 25th, Jasson appeared as a guest on the KBS1 variety show “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together” and went on an outing to Namyangju with Hwang Shin-hye, Yang Jung-a and Shin Gye-suk.

The conversation naturally turned to Jasson and Hong Hyun-hee, who were celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

He surprised everyone by revealing, “I wasn’t like this in the past, but since getting married, I don’t drink at all, and I don’t go out after 6 p.m. except when I have a broadcast scheduled.”

He added, “I decided to quit drinking altogether because I was worried that if I made a mistake while drinking, it could harm my wife. There are plenty of fun things to do in everyday life even without drinking,” showing himself to be one of the entertainment industry’s most devoted husbands.

The couple’s playful chemistry also shone in an anecdote about their wedding anniversary. Jasson said, “Our anniversary was recently, but it coincided with an overseas filming schedule, so I left flowers and a handwritten card before I left. My wife thanked me, but then asked, ‘Isn’t there anything else?’ and looked for a gift,” making everyone there burst into laughter.

Hong Hyun-hee's mother-in-law reportedly filled the void left by her husband, who was away on a business trip, and she and Hong Hyun-hee spent a cozy anniversary together.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.