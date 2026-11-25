[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actors Shin Min-a and Jung Ho-yeon set the red carpet at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ablaze with their red-themed dress code.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony opened in grand style on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul.

Shin Min-a and Jung Ho-yeon attended the red carpet photo session before the main ceremony and both chose all-red looks, pairing striking red dresses with red lip makeup. They were greeted with a barrage of flashes from the press.

Shin Min-a exuded the grace of a goddess in a sleek, silk red strapless dress.

Her long, softly cascading waves, falling naturally to one side, and subtle drop earrings complemented each other. Her clear, fair complexion contrasted with the vivid red dress, further enhancing her elegant, alluring aura.

Jung Ho-yeon paired a red strapless dress featuring pleats and striking asymmetrical draping with matching heels, showing off the distinctive, nine-head-tall proportions of a top model who graces stages around the world.

With her hair neatly swept up in a bun without any flyaways, she emphasized her small face and straight shoulder line. She waved casually with a bright smile, radiating both polished chicness and lovable energy.

Though they chose similar shades and strapless designs that bared their shoulders, the two created entirely different auras through their individual styles and hairdos. Their fashion face-off had already captivated onlookers well before the ceremony.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.