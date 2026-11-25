[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Kim Na-young and MY Q, a singer and painter, shared a sweet update about their life together.

On the 25th, a video titled “What Happens When a Couple Works Together?! Why You Need a Securely Attached Husband” was posted on the YouTube channel Kim Na-young’s nofilterTV.

Kim Na-young and MY Q took part in a photo shoot for a brand that day. During a break in the shoot, at mealtime, MY Q cut up some food and fed it to Kim Na-young. Smiling, she said, “Wherever we go, he won’t let me lift a finger.”

At another point during the shoot, Kim Na-young once again showed off their romantic side, telling MY Q, “Because you’re a securely attached husband, you always make me feel secure.” The YouTube production staff then asked, “Is there a secret to keeping your happiness?” MY Q offered a tip: “Apologize first. Usually, I’m the one who apologizes first.”

Kim Na-young laughed and called him “the man who’s best at apologizing.” MY Q replied, “I’m the one who does wrong, and I’m the one who apologizes,” drawing laughs.

After her divorce, Kim Na-young raised her two sons on her own. Last year, she remarried MY Q after dating him for four years.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.