The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Park Ji-hoon, winner of the Best New Actor award. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Park Ji-hoon won the Best New Actor award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th. Park Ji-hoon, who delivered a powerful performance as Danjong of Joseon in 'The King's Warden,' beat Moon Sang-min of 'Pavane,' Moon Ji-hoon of 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,' Lee Jong-won of 'Salmokji: Whispering Water,' and Joo Min-hyung of 'Chung Chung Chung' to win Best New Actor.

Park Ji-hoon said, "I wasn't able to prepare an acceptance speech, so I don't know where to begin. I am grateful to Director Jang Hang-jun for believing in me until the end. I respect and love Hae-jin, my senior, who shared so much energy with me and helped me on set. I'm grateful to everyone at my agency and to my fans. I will always work hard and become someone who can show you good performances and good works with a thoughtful and serious demeanor. Thank you."

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in Korean theaters or made available on OTT platforms from October 8, 2025, through October 11, 2026, eligible for consideration. It presents awards in 18 categories in total, including the Best Picture, acting and production categories, as well as the Most-Viewed Korean Film Award and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.