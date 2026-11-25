[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Park Ji-hoon and Seo Su-bin won the Best New Actor and Best New Actress awards.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Seo Su-bin said, “My director said they would buy me a nice outfit if I didn’t win an award, but the award is better after all. I really didn’t expect to receive it. After I received the script, I never once stopped believing in the story. I’m grateful to my director, the senior staff members, and my agency for showing me the power of film, stories, and love. I respect the senior colleagues who organized a special screening in support of ‘The World of Love.’ While preparing for ‘The World of Love,’ there were many times when it was hard to persevere because of my fears amid all the questions. Thanks to all of you, Lee Ju-ins, who shared so many different stories, I was able to find my way back. Thank you for helping me realize that I’m not alone. I don’t yet fully understand what this award means. When I get home, I’ll reflect on myself and think about why I received it. I’ll become someone who dreams bigger.”

Park Ji-hoon said, “I wasn’t able to prepare an acceptance speech, so I don’t know where to begin. I’m grateful to director Jang Hang-jun for believing in me until the very end. I respect and love Hae-jin, my senior colleague, who shared so much energy and helped me on set. I’m grateful to my agency colleagues and fans. I’ll keep working hard and become someone who can show you good performances and good works with a thoughtful, earnest attitude. Thank you.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or on OTT platforms from October 8, 2025, through October 11, 2026. Awards are presented in 18 categories in total, including Best Picture, acting and production awards, the Korean Film with the Most Viewers Award, and the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.