The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Kim Mi-jo, winner of the Best New Director award. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Director Kim Mi-jo, who directed 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' won the Best New Director award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Director Kim Mi-jo said, “I'm sorry for crying. I wanted to show you a wonderful side of myself, but I'm still lacking. I didn't know I would win an award, so I came without even putting on makeup. It took the help of many people to make the film. It could never have been made without the actors and staff who devoted themselves to it. Some people asked whether it had meaning as a commercial film, and I'm also grateful to those who invested in it. I love my family. I'll keep working hard and make films.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT from October 8, 2025, through October 11, 2026. The awards are presented in 18 categories in total, including Best Picture, acting and production awards, the Most-Viewed Korean Film Award, and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.