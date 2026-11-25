The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Humint director Lee Won-haeng, who received the Technical Award. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Yu Sang-seop and Lee Won-haeng of Humint won the Technical Award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.

“I didn’t expect to receive the award, so I don’t know what to say. I was able to receive this award thanks to everyone at Oeyu Naegang and the actors who did a great job with the action. I’m so grateful,” Lee Won-haeng said.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT platforms from October 8, 2025, through October 11, 2026, for judging. Awards are presented in 18 categories in total, including Best Film, acting and production awards, the Most-Viewed Korean Film Award and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.