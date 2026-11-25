[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Shin Min-a smiled shyly as she mentioned her husband, Kim Woo-bin.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th.

Shin Min-a attended the ceremony that day as a Best Actress nominee for the film 'Nundongja.'

When the host asked, "What do you think Kim Woo-bin, who's at home, will say when he sees you like this today?" Shin Min-a smiled shyly and replied, "I think he'll just cheer me on."

Asked who she thought she would tell first if she won, she modestly replied, "I don't think I'll win."

She added, "I would like to thank everyone who cares for me and supports me," expressing her gratitude to those who have supported her.

Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin went public with their relationship in 2015 and, after dating for about 10 years, married last year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.