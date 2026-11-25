The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Park Jung-woo of Hope, the film that won the Cinematography and Lighting Award. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Hong Kyung-pyo and Park Jung-woo of Hope won the Cinematography and Lighting Award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Park Jeong-min of the Hope cinematography team, who accepted the award on behalf of the winners, said, “These are the remarks from the director. Working on a film with director Na Hong-jin is never easy. But as time passes, there is a strange, irresistible charm that makes you want to work together again. I am grateful to the director, who enabled us to take on new challenges at every moment in making Hope, and to the actors and staff who took on those challenges with us.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or on OTT platforms from October 8, 2025, through October 11, 2026. In addition to awards for best picture, acting and production, it presents awards in 18 categories in total, including the Korean Film Most-Viewed Award and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.