The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. The film Good News, winner of the Editing Award. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kim Sang-beom of Good News won the Editing Award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Representative Han Hee-seop expressed his gratitude, saying, “On reflection, Good News was a young film brimming with ambition. Sul Kyung-gu anchored the film, and Jeon Do-yeon lent support with a special appearance. Thanks to them, the crew made the film with a bold spirit.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT platforms from October 8, 2025, to October 11, 2026. A total of 18 categories are recognized, including the Most-Viewed Korean Film Award and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award, in addition to awards for Best Picture, acting, and production.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.