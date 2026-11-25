The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. The film Good News, which won the Editing Award. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Good News director Han A-reum won the Art Direction Award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Director Han did not attend the ceremony that day, but said through a representative of the production company, "I was happy to be able to work with such wonderful actors and crew. I hope Korean cinema will continue to grow."

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or on OTT from October 8, 2025, through October 11, 2026. A total of 18 categories will be awarded, including the Most-Viewed Korean Film Award and the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award, in addition to Best Film, acting and production categories.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.