The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Jeon Do-yeon poses on the red carpet before the ceremony. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jeon Do-yeon revealed her 18-year-old daughter's indifferent reaction, drawing laughter.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, with a red-carpet event for the stars taking place before the ceremony.

That day, Jeon Do-yeon exuded an elegant yet alluring aura in a silk dress. Even without heavy makeup, her signature refined charm was enhanced.

Jeon Do-yeon, who was nominated for Best Actress for the film 'Possible Love,' said this when the host mentioned the positive reviews she received at the Venice International Film Festival: "I felt quite dazed by that praise. Rather than thinking I had done well, I think I received encouragement saying, 'You're doing well.'" She said she still feels she has room to improve as an actor and added, "I think I become more focused when I work on my next project," showing her humility.

Asked who would come to mind first after winning an award, Jeon Do-yeon mentioned her daughter, saying, "Probably my family. My daughter, Jae-young."

The host then asked, "What does your daughter say when she sees you at home as her usual mom and when she sees you dressed up beautifully in a dress?" Jeon Do-yeon replied, "She's very nonchalant and indifferent," drawing laughter. When the host agreed, saying, "That's the age for that," after hearing that her daughter was 18, Jeon Do-yeon also burst out laughing.

Jeon Do-yeon married in 2007 and gave birth to a daughter in 2009.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.