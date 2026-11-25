The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Oh Jung Mi, screenwriter of Possible Love, which won the screenplay award. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Lee Chang-dong and Oh Jung Mi won the screenplay award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Oh Jung Mi, who co-wrote Possible Love, said, “I’m grateful to everyone who believed in the screenplay and made it possible for this film to come into the world. I’m grateful to the representative who told us to just go ahead when the director and I were still hesitating right up to the end. I’m grateful to all the actors and staff who showed ideas on set at every moment that went beyond the screenplay. I’m grateful to the four actors who gave this film their beautiful bodies and hearts. The time we spent together was such a great gift in itself.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT between October 8, 2025, and October 11, 2026, for judging. It presents awards in a total of 18 categories, including the Korean Film with the Most Viewers Award and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award, as well as awards for Best Picture, acting and production.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.