The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Oh Jung-se puts on a spectacular celebratory stage performance. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Oh Jung-se transformed into Choi Seong-gon from the film Wild Thing and had the audience at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in stitches.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th.

The celebratory stage that day was built around the concept of “Blue Dragon Top 10,” a parody of the once-popular music chart show “Gayo Top 10.”

As singer Kim Won-jun got the crowd going with his hit “Show,” Oh Jung-se appeared as Choi Seong-gon from the film Wild Thing, drawing attention. Wearing a long-haired wig and a white outfit, Oh looked completely immersed in the character.

Kim Won-jun’s “Show” and Choi Seong-gon’s “I Like You” were then both in contention for No. 1, and a curious scenario unfolded as Choi beat Kim to take the top spot.

Oh Jung-se drew laughs with a witty acceptance speech: “Who am I? I’m standing amid confusion.” He added, “I hope to be remembered as an icon of hope, not an icon of bad luck.”

The encore performance after taking the top spot was also a highlight. Cradling a bouquet, Oh Jung-se performed “I Like You” with a notably serious expression. The broadcast even displayed a “lip-sync” label reminiscent of old music programs, adding to the laughter.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Oh Jung-se puts on a spectacular celebratory stage performance. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.11.25/

In the audience, Park Ji-hyun took out her phone to film the performance, while actor Lee Jung-eun enjoyed it as she waved a light stick.

Near the end of the performance, Oh Jung-se presented a bouquet to Park Ji-hyun, his co-star in the film, to mark his first-place finish, then made a quick exit, keeping the mood light to the very end.

The performance was especially meaningful because Choi Seong-gon, the ill-fated ballad singer who had remained in second place on music shows for 39 consecutive weeks in the film, finally fulfilled his long-held wish to reach No. 1.

In Wild Thing, released last June, Choi Seong-gon, played by Oh Jung-se, is perpetually stuck in second place, eclipsed by Triangle, a co-ed dance group portrayed by Gang Dong-won, Um Tae-goo and Park Ji-hyun. Since the film’s release, “I Like You” has sparked a wave of challenges and even entered real-world music charts, enjoying phenomenal popularity.

With Choi Seong-gon’s popularity continuing beyond the screen, Oh Jung-se completed the playful fictional world at the Blue Dragon Film Awards by cradling a bouquet instead of a No. 1 trophy.

Wild Thing is a comedy about Triangle, a three-member co-ed dance group that once swept the Korean music scene and attempts a comeback 20 years after disbanding.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.