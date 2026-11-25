The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Director Hong Seung-gi of ‘Mungchi,’ winner of the Chung Jung One Short Film Award. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Director Hong Seung-gi of ‘Mungchi’ received the Chung Jung One Short Film Award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.

Director Hong said, “It is rare for a film this small to have an occasion where it can be celebrated, and I’m grateful that you’ve created one. I will make stories of ours that cannot be named in a single language.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT from October 8, 2025, through October 11, 2026. Awards will be presented in 18 categories, including Best Picture, acting and production awards, the Most-Viewed Korean Film Award, and the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.