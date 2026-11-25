[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Director Jang Hang-jun and screenwriter Kim Eun-hee traded places as presenter and award recipient after two years, creating a moment worthy of a movie.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

The Most-Viewed Film Award went to The King's Warden, directed by Jang Hang-jun, which drew 16.93 million moviegoers and became the second-highest-grossing Korean film of all time.

The occasion took on added meaning when screenwriter Kim Eun-hee, director Jang Hang-jun's wife, appeared as a presenter. Kim said, “I received an award from my husband here at KBS Hall two years ago. In my acceptance speech then, I said, ‘Next time, I really want to present an award to my husband,’ and the Blue Dragon Film Awards arranged this meaningful opportunity for me,” explaining why she had taken the stage as a presenter.

Having received a trophy from her husband two years ago, screenwriter Kim Eun-hee now got to present one directly to him, just as she had hoped at the time.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Director Jang Hang-jun of The King's Warden, winner of the Most-Viewed Film Award, celebrates. Yeouido = Heo Sang-wook, reporter

Producer Im Eun-jeong said in her remarks, “This is an award given by 16.93 million moviegoers. I thank all the audience members. Making a film is not something one can do alone. Meeting Director Jang Hang-jun, Yoo Hae-jin, Park Ji-hoon, Jeon Mi-do and all the staff was like receiving a gift.”

Director Jang Hang-jun then took the microphone and joked, “When I go into the bedroom, the shelf is full of screenwriter Kim Eun-hee's trophies, but it seems I finally have a spot of my own, too,” drawing laughter.

Director Jang Hang-jun said, “I'm very grateful. I'm grateful to the actors and crew,” adding, “I want to share this joy with the audience and Kim Eun-hee, my best friend in life,” expressing his affection for his wife.

Director Jang Hang-jun finally has a place of his own on the shelf that had been filled with his wife's trophies. As screenwriter Kim Eun-hee also fulfilled the promise she had made two years earlier, the couple shared a special moment at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.