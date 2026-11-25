[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Director Jang Hang-jun and screenwriter Kim Eun-hee traded places as presenter and award recipient after two years, creating a moment worthy of a movie.
The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.
The Most-Viewed Film Award went to The King's Warden, directed by Jang Hang-jun, which drew 16.93 million moviegoers and became the second-highest-grossing Korean film of all time.
The occasion took on added meaning when screenwriter Kim Eun-hee, director Jang Hang-jun's wife, appeared as a presenter. Kim said, “I received an award from my husband here at KBS Hall two years ago. In my acceptance speech then, I said, ‘Next time, I really want to present an award to my husband,’ and the Blue Dragon Film Awards arranged this meaningful opportunity for me,” explaining why she had taken the stage as a presenter.
Having received a trophy from her husband two years ago, screenwriter Kim Eun-hee now got to present one directly to him, just as she had hoped at the time.
Producer Im Eun-jeong said in her remarks, “This is an award given by 16.93 million moviegoers. I thank all the audience members. Making a film is not something one can do alone. Meeting Director Jang Hang-jun, Yoo Hae-jin, Park Ji-hoon, Jeon Mi-do and all the staff was like receiving a gift.”
Director Jang Hang-jun then took the microphone and joked, “When I go into the bedroom, the shelf is full of screenwriter Kim Eun-hee's trophies, but it seems I finally have a spot of my own, too,” drawing laughter.
Director Jang Hang-jun said, “I'm very grateful. I'm grateful to the actors and crew,” adding, “I want to share this joy with the audience and Kim Eun-hee, my best friend in life,” expressing his affection for his wife.
Director Jang Hang-jun finally has a place of his own on the shelf that had been filled with his wife's trophies. As screenwriter Kim Eun-hee also fulfilled the promise she had made two years earlier, the couple shared a special moment at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.
olzllovely@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.