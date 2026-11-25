[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Lee Hong-ryul drew attention by revealing his firm inheritance principle: he would leave no assets to his two sons.

On the channel “Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin’s Geuraejjyeo,” released on the 25th, Lee Hong-ryul discussed his children’s education, retirement planning and inheritance.

That day, Kim Hyo-jin asked Lee Hong-ryul, who has two sons, whether he planned to leave them any assets. Lee explained that he had three financial education principles he had repeatedly taught his children from a young age.

The first was that he would give them an allowance only until they graduated from high school. The second was a promise to support his two sons’ education for as long as they wanted to study. Lee said he believed that, as a parent, it was important to give his sons the opportunity to learn properly.

The final principle was that there would be no inheritance from their parents. He said he had brought it up whenever he had the chance since his sons were in elementary and middle school, so they would not be taken by surprise.

Lee said he had once told his two sons, “Dad’s going to spend everything he earned before he goes,” and that they had replied, “Yeah, you should. You earned it,” drawing laughs.

He said he had also urged his wife not to expect him to leave her all of his assets.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.