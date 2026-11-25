[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Rapper Swings (real name Moon Ji-hoon) shared an update on how he turned his life around in just a year after his YouTube career took off, overcoming a dark period plagued by severe depression and massive debt.

A candid Q&A video featuring CEO Kwon Gi-dong of his agency, Glories, among others, was released on the YouTube channel “Egenam Swings” on the 25th to mark the channel’s first anniversary.

Swings admitted that a year ago, when he first started on YouTube, he was going through the worst period of his life because of financial difficulties at his label and depression.

Swings, who has previously mentioned debts of around 12 billion won on broadcasts and elsewhere, confessed, “Just a year ago, the management of my existing label (AP) was going so badly that I was in the deepest debt I’d ever been in. My depression had become so severe that I didn’t even know how I was supposed to go on living, and I had lost even the desire to earn more money.”

He added, “When I couldn’t believe in myself, CEO Kwon persuaded me, saying, ‘I’ll make sure you make money.’ I started without much pressure, and thanks to him, I’m paying off my debt incredibly quickly. I’ve now paid off almost all of it, so there isn’t much left.” His revelation came as a surprise.

Swings is now earning revenues that rival those of his heyday. CEO Kwon let slip, “You didn’t even know it yourself, but you filmed a whopping nine ads this month alone.” Swings added, “The money hits my bank account and I immediately use it to pay off debt, so it doesn’t feel like my own money, but I’m earning more than the monthly target the CEO initially promised.” He also shared that he recently renewed his contract with his agency for multiple years.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.