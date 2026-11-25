The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Park Ji-hoon, winner of the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award. Yeouido—Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2025.11.25/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Shin Min-a, winner of the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award. Yeouido—Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2025.11.25/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Park Ji-hyun, winner of the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award. Yeouido—Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2025.11.25/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Oh Jung-se, winner of the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award. Yeouido—Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Park Ji-hoon, Shin Min-a, Park Ji-hyun and Oh Jung-se received the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Park Ji-hoon said, “I understand this is an award voted for by you, the fans. Thank you once again for loving and cherishing me. I want to be remembered as a good person by your side for the rest of my life.”

Shin Min-a said, “I didn't expect it at all, so I was surprised. I'll work harder,” while Park Ji-hyun said, “I'm grateful to the fans. I'll take this to heart as a message to keep working hard in a wider range of projects. Thank you for the wonderful birthday present.”

Oh Jung-se said, “I'm still in a state of confusion. Who am I now? Should I be Oh Jung-se or Choi Seong-gon? Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I hadn't realized how popular I was, but thinking about it, I usually come to award ceremonies with just my manager—the two of us—but today there were seven staff members. I thought Seong-gon needed looking after. Thank you once again.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT from October 8, 2025, to October 11, 2026, eligible for judging. In addition to awards for Best Picture, acting and production, awards will be presented in a total of 18 categories, including the Korean Film with the Most Viewers Award and the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.