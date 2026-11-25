The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Actor CHO YEO JEONG, who won Best Supporting Actress. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] CHO YEO JEONG won Best Supporting Actress.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

CHO YEO JEONG burst into tears when she was named the Best Supporting Actress winner for Possible Love. “I can’t believe it,” she said, adding, “I’m grateful to director Lee Chang-dong for giving me the chance to have such a meaningful experience through this film. The character Yeji could come to life thanks to the three actors who were completely and purely present as their characters on set. I’m grateful to Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu, and Jo In-sung. Working with them made me love acting even more. I understand this award was given to me to signify that acting is not just my unrequited love, but a love that is possible, and I will continue to explore it more diligently and with a pure heart.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or on OTT from October 8, 2025, through October 11, 2026, eligible for judging. Awards are presented in 18 categories in total, including the Most-Viewed Korean Film Award and the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award, in addition to Best Picture, acting, and production categories.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.