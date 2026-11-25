[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Model KIM SAEROM proudly touted the charms of her younger husband, whom she dated for two and a half years.

On the 25th, a video in which KIM SAEROM discussed remarrying was posted on her YouTube channel, “KIM SAEROM.”

KIM SAEROM bashfully said, “As of November 11, 2026, I have a legal partner. It’s such personal news, so it feels a little awkward to talk about it as if I’d won an award.”

She went on to say, “I also make dating-advice content, and I didn’t feel comfortable talking as if I were single, so I felt I should let people know. I completed our marriage registration at the Gangnam District Office at 10 a.m. on November 11.”

She said she was still deciding whether to have a wedding. “I have no romantic notions about weddings at all. My husband and I agreed not to have one, but as time has passed, I’ve started to think I should still greet the people who have liked me, as well as my family. It’s still undecided,” she explained.

Asked why she had hurried to register the marriage, she said, “I’m at an age where I need to plan for children, too. We made it official legally for that reason.”

KIM SAEROM said she had dated her younger, non-celebrity husband for two and a half years and listed his good qualities, saying, “In my dating content, I said, ‘Find a man like this,’ and he fit all of those criteria.” She said, “He’s easygoing, but thoughtful and tidy. He’s much taller than me, too. I think he’s around 187 to 188 cm. He’s also well-built,” adding that his looks were her type as well. She added, “He’s someone I can respect, and he’s very responsible. That’s what made me decide to get married.”

KIM SAEROM had previously said that her ideal type was a man who drives a Carnival. She drew attention with the remark, “I thought a man who drove a Carnival would be family-oriented and, somehow, getting ready to get married. I told my husband that, and I guess it motivated him. He drives a Carnival now.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.