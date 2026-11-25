The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Actor Koo Kyo-hwan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Koo Kyo-hwan won the Best Supporting Actor award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

Koo Kyo-hwan, who showcased distinctive acting in “Colony,” said, visibly moved, “I’m so honored and grateful. Let’s divide up the trophy so all the staff can share it. I’ll keep working harder and show you good acting. Thank you so much, Director.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or on OTT platforms from October 8, 2025, to October 11, 2026, eligible for judging. Awards were presented in 18 categories in total, including Best Picture, acting and production awards, the Most-Viewed Korean Film Award, and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.