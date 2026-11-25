The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Koo Kyo-hwan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.11.25/

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan took home the Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Colony.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

When Koo Kyo-hwan was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor award that day, he jumped to his feet, cheered and savored the moment. Taking the stage with his characteristic upbeat energy, he further enlivened the ceremony with a witty acceptance speech.

Koo Kyo-hwan mentioned director Yeon Sang-ho, saying, “The director said, as a joke, that he would imitate a zombie from ‘Colony.’” Yeon, who was in the audience, responded by actually imitating a zombie, drawing laughter.

Koo Kyo-hwan went on to say, “Let’s take the trophy apart and share it with all the staff and actors who worked with us,” dedicating the honor of the award to his colleagues.

In particular, Koo Kyo-hwan showed his passion for acting in his own distinctive way of speaking, saying, “I’ll take this award to mean—mistakenly—that it was given to me so I can continue acting, and I’ll keep working harder to show you good performances.”

In closing, Koo Kyo-hwan said, “Thank you, Director Yeon Sang-ho. Thank you so much,” expressing his gratitude once again.

Earlier that day, Koo Kyo-hwan made his mark by being nominated for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. In a red-carpet interview before the ceremony, when asked to choose between the two awards, he also gave a witty reply: “I really want to win the Popularity Award.”

Meanwhile, “Colony,” directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is a film about people fighting for survival after being trapped by an outbreak of unknown origin.

Koo Kyo-hwan played Seo Young-chul, a genius biologist who dreams of the birth of a new humanity and stands at the center of the outbreak, delivering a singular villain performance. In particular, through his fourth collaboration with director Yeon Sang-ho, with whom he worked on “Peninsula” and “Parasyte: The Grey,” he once again pulled off a striking transformation as an actor.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.