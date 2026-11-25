[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] R&B duo Fly to the Sky (Hwanhee and Brian Joo), who announced their first full-group comeback in seven years, set the record straight on the long-running feud rumors that had followed them like a label—and even the outlandish dating rumors.

Hwanhee and Brian Joo, now in their 27th year since debut, appeared as guests on the 370th episode of tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the afternoon of the 25th, and spoke candidly.

That day, Brian Joo opened up about the real reason the two had been unable to work together for a while, saying, “My throat hadn’t been in good shape.”

He expressed his gratitude, saying, “Even if my voice wasn’t in good shape, you might expect someone to say, ‘Let’s just push ahead with our activities,’ but Hwanhee wasn’t like that at all. Instead, he was considerate enough to say first, ‘If Brian’s throat isn’t in good shape, he should rest.’”

MC Yoo Jae-suk pointed out how people interpreted their hiatus as nothing more than an emotional spat or a feud, saying, “They simply couldn’t share the stage because of these circumstances, but when the two of you get back together, the public reacts by asking, ‘Have you finally made up?’”

Hwanhee called it “a truly contradictory situation,” saying, “When we put out an album, people think the two of us are dating, and then if we can’t be active for a year or two, they seem to think we must have fought again,” bringing the house down with laughter.

When Hwanhee directly put a stop to the dating rumors (?) by saying, “We never dated,” Brian Joo wittily replied, “Absolutely not. Even when we lived in a dorm together, we had separate beds,” drawing a big laugh in the studio.

Since debuting in 1999, Fly to the Sky has been loved for numerous hit songs, including “Day By Day,” “Missing You” and “Though My Heart Aches.” News of the duo’s first full-group comeback in seven years has delighted fans.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.