The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Ahn Philip, son of the late Ahn Sung-ki, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, accepts it on his behalf. Yeouido = Reporter Heo

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The late Ahn Sung-ki received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.

Ahn Sung-ki’s second son, Ahn Philip, said, “I was truly happy to hear that my father would receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. I wondered what my father would have said if he had been here today to accept the award in person. I am honored and happy to receive such a meaningful award today. If I had received a Lifetime Achievement Award while I was still alive, I probably would have smiled and said, ‘I’m not old enough to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award yet.’” He relayed his late father’s words on his behalf.

He said, “Next year will mark 70 years since my film debut. I sincerely thank everyone who believed in me, remembered me, and loved me unwaveringly over all those years. For me, film was life itself. I was excited every time I came across a good project and played a new character. Above all, I was happiest when I was on set.”

He continued, “I have made films alongside wonderful people. I thank the directors, the actors senior and junior to me, and all the staff. I don’t think a film is made through the efforts of just one person. A film comes together through a good screenplay, the director’s direction, the actors’ performances, and the care and hard work of each member of the staff. And a film is only complete when audiences watch it, relate to it, and remember it in their own hearts. The same is true of actors. It is because of the love and support of audiences that we can live and grow as actors. I would like to express my special gratitude to all the audiences and fans who have cherished and supported actor Ahn Sung-ki over the years. I always wanted to move and delight people through good films. I pursued the path of an actor with that in mind, and I was happy to be able to walk that path. I am honored to receive this award. I hope Korean cinema will continue to develop and be loved by more people.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or on OTT platforms from October 8, 2025, to October 11, 2026, eligible for consideration. A total of 18 categories will be awarded, including Best Film, acting and production awards, the award for the Korean film with the highest attendance, and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.