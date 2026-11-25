[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] CHO YEO JEONG and Koo Kyo-hwan won the Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th.

When CHO YEO JEONG was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for Possible Love, she burst into tears. She said, “I can’t believe it,” and added, “I’m grateful to Director Lee Chang-dong for giving me the chance to have such a meaningful experience through this film. The character Ye-ji came to life through the three actors who were so completely and genuinely in character on set. I’m grateful to Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu and Zo In-sung. Working with them made me love acting even more. I understand this award was given to me to tell me that acting isn’t just my unrequited love, but a love that is possible. I’ll continue to explore it with an even more earnest and pure heart.”

Koo Kyo-hwan, who delivered a distinctive performance in Colony, was moved and said, “I’m so honored and grateful. Let’s split up all the trophies and share them with all the staff. I’ll keep working harder to show you good performances. Thank you so much, Director.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards considered Korean films released in domestic theaters or on OTT platforms from October 8, 2025, to October 11, 2026, for judging. Awards will be presented in 18 categories, including Best Picture, acting and production awards, the Korean Film with the Highest Attendance Award and the Chung Jung One Popular Star Award.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.