[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Kim Min drew attention by showing a shy charm that contrasted with his charismatic appearance at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th.

That day, Kim Min attended as a presenter and walked the red carpet. He appeared in an all-black suit with his long hair tied back, captivating onlookers with his distinctive presence.

The hosts were impressed by Kim Min, saying, “Your charisma... We were really surprised when you walked in.”

The hosts then asked Kim Min to make a heart. In response, he made a finger heart. Watching him, the hosts smiled at his distinctive presence, saying, “Even your heart gesture had charisma.”

After that, when the hosts asked him to make a cheek heart too, Kim Min smiled shyly and instead made a finger heart. When a host asked Kim Min, who ultimately did not make a cheek heart, “Is it that difficult?”, he candidly replied, “Yes,” prompting laughter in the room.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.